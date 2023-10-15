Rahul Gandhi to participate in Telangana bus yatra from Oct 18

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in the bus yatra in Telangana for three days from October 18 as part of the party’s campaign for next month’s assembly elections.

He will cover a distance of about 190 km covering five assembly constituencies in Mulugu, Warangal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad district.

State Congress chief Revanth Reddy said Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings, undertake padyatra and also interact with various sections of people.

He will visit Ramappa temple in Mulugu constituency on the evening of October 18.

He will then address a public meeting in Mulugu town to formally launch the bus yatra.

The Congress MP will participate in the bus yatra from Mulugu town to Bhupalapally, covering a distance of 35 km. He will subsequently participate in the padyatra in Bhupalpally. He will walk with unemployed youth to know their problems. On the next day, Rahul Gandhi will visit Ramagundam constituency, where he will interact with leaders of workers’ unions of Singareni, NTPC and RFCL and also contract workers.

He will then participate in the bus yatra from Ramagundam to Peddapalli, covering a distance of 30 km.

He will address a public meeting and interact with the Rice Millers Association and farmers. Rahul Gandhi will then travel in the bus from Peddapalli to Karimnagar, a distance of 35 km.

He will participate in the padyatra in Karimnagar for one hour in the evening.

On October 20, Rahul Gandhi will cover Bodhan, Armur and Nizamabad district. In Bodhan constituency, he will interact with the ‘beedi’ rollers and families of Gulf migrant workers.

The MP will also visit Nizam Sugar Factory. He will then participate in bus yatra from Bodhan to Armur, a distance of 50 km.

In Armur, he will address a public meeting and also interact with turmeric and sugarcane farmers.

This will be followed by bus yatra from Armur to Nizamabad, a distance of 25 km.

He will conclude three-day visit with padyatra at Nizamabad with padyatra in the evening.