Telangana polls: A Srivani ‘hurt’ as BJP skips her in final list

Hyderabad: Akula Srivani, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from Sanathnagar and BC leader, felt herself sidelined as the party gave mandate for LB Nagar to Sama Ranga Reddy. Expressing her disappointment, Srivani posted on X, “It really hurt[s] hard when your hard work doesn’t pay off.”

Srivani was expecting a ticket from the LB Nagar constituency, where she has been politically active. She has also been very vocal on social media.

Earlier this year, she filed a complaint against remarks made by MLC Kaushik Reddy against the governor.

Previously, she also approached the Hyderabad cybercrime wing, raising concerns about Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao’s alleged derogatory comments, targeting the Prime Minister and Union ministers.

On the other hand, Sama Ranga Reddy is the BJP’s president in the LB Nagar constituency. The constituencies has over 5 lakh voters and includes prominent areas like BN Reddy Nagar, Meerpet, Veerannagutta, Hayatnagar, Sagar Ring Road, and Sanathnagar.