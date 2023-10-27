Telangana polls: AICC appoints Ajoy Kumar to oversee media communications

Ajoy Kumar will take care of entire communications, including media, social media and war room, for the ensuing assembly elections.

Published: 27th October 2023 9:45 am IST
Congress leader Ajoy Kumar
New Delhi: All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday appointed Ajoy Kumar to oversee the media preparations ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana.

According to an official press release from the AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, “AICC has appointed Ajoy Kumar as in-charge of the entire communications, including media, social media and war room, for the ensuing assembly elections in Telangana – 2023, with immediate effect.”

Earlier on October 21, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the appointment of AICC observers to oversee the media preparations for the ensuing assembly elections.

The Congress chief approved Ajoy Kumar for Telangana, Supriya Shrinate for Madhya Pradesh and Pramod Tiwari for Chhattisgarh.

The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

