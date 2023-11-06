Telangana polls: AIMIM Shaikpet corporator to contest from Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday, November 6, announced their Jubilee Hills candidate for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. Shaikpet corporator, Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin, has been allotted a ticket for the constituency.

MIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi announced the candidature of Farazuddin on social media platform ‘X’ on Monday. Farazuddin thanked Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi for nominating him.

The Congress party has fielded Azharuddin, a former MP, as its candidate from the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has retained sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath as its candidate, while the BJP has named Deepak Reddy as its candidate.

Maganti Gopinath was elected from the constituency in 2014 as the candidate of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) but later defected to BRS. He retained the seat in 2018.

The Congress’s movie to field Azharuddin has already led to dissidence in the party camp. P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, a former MLA, who was expecting the party ticket, has quit the party and joined BRS along with his followers.

Vishnuvardhan was elected from Jubilee Hills in 2009 but lost the election in 2014 and 2018. MIM had fielded its candidate from the constituency in 2014.

Its candidate V. Naveen Yadav had lost to Gopinath by 9,242 votes.

In 2018, AIMIM did not field its candidate from here but Naveen Yadav contested as an independent and finished third. AIMIM, a friendly party of the BRS, last week announced that it will contest nine Assembly seats, all in Hyderabad.

AIMIM to 8 others apart from Jubilee Hills

The AIMIM will contest nine constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections, including Jubilee Hills and Rajendranagar, apart from the existing seven constituencies.

The party has still not announced its candidates for Rajendra Nagar and Bahadurpura. For the remaining constituencies, MIM has announced its support to BRS.

Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan from the Yakhutpura and Charminar constituencies have been replaced by sitting Nampally MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj and ex-mayor Zulfiqar Ali. However, AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, has maintained that they will be associated with AIMIM.

Constituency names AIMIM candidates Chandrayangutta Akbaruddin Owaisi Malakpet Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala Karwan Kausar Mohiuddin Nampally Mohammad Majid Hussain Yakutpura Jaffer Hussain Charminar Mir Zulfiqar Ali Bahadurpura TBD Rajendranagar TBD Jubilee Hills Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin

(With inputs from agencies)