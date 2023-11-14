Telangana polls: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto on Nov 17

The manifesto would be released at the party media centre located in Hyderabad's Somajiguda.

14th November 2023
Union home minister Amit Shah.

Hyderabad: The BJP is planning to release its manifesto for the ensuing Telangana elections during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana on November 17.

Amit Shah will also be addressing rallies in Nalgonda, Warangal, Gadwal and Rajendranagar constituencies on November 17.

Before starting the tour, the manifesto would be released at the party media centre located at Somajiguda.

Earlier, Amit Shah declared that a Backward Class (BC) leader would be made the chief minister of Telangana if the BJP was voted to power in the Assembly elections due on November 30. He announced this while addressing a meeting in Suryapet on October 27.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly be visiting Telangana again for three consecutive days from 25 to 27 November as part of the election campaign.

As per reports, PM Modi will be addressing a public meeting in Karimnagar on November 25 and another meeting at Nirmal the next day.

