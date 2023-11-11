Telangana polls: BJP to release manifesto after Deepavali, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The BJP will release its manifesto for the November 30 assembly polls after the Deepavali festival, Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address poll rallies on November 26 and 27. Besides him, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and chief ministers of UP, Goa and Assam will also address various rallies in the state, he said.

“The BJP will intensify its campaign after Deepavali, by undertaking several programmes,” Reddy said.

After the announcement of the candidates’ list, a lot of youth are participating in BJP activities, he said.

As many as 111 candidates of BJP and eight of its NDA partner, Janasena have submitted nomination papers for the polls, the Telangana BJP chief said.

Hitting out at the Congress and BRS, the union minister said both the parties are unleashing malicious campaign against the BJP.

“We do not need certificates from either the Congress or from KCR (Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao). Both the parties are trying to mislead Telangana people with their malicious campaign,” he slammed.

Reddy alleged that “financial health” was completely ruined in Telangana, while the Congress party miserably failed in Karnataka.