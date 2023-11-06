Telangana polls: BJP’s Chandrayangutta candidate withdraws from polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Chandrayangutta, U Satyanarayana Mudiraj has withdrawn his candidature from the upcoming Assembly elections, citing health problems. In a letter to BJP leadership, Satyanarayana stated that following a medical advice, he chose to step back from Telangana Assembly elections.

His name was among the BJP’s first list of candidates. He even started campaigning at first. However, during his campaign, he experienced some health issue leading to his withdraw from the fray.

Historically, the Chandrayangutta constituency has been a stronghold for the AIMIM and Akbaruddin Owaisi has been the sitting MLA for two consecutive terms, in 2014 and 2018.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, AIMIM candidate Owaisi defeated BJP by a margin of 80,263 votes. The BJP had then fielded Shahezadi Syed, a member of the National Commission for Minorities and an ex-National Secretary of the BJYM. For the upcoming elections, the party had replaced Shahezadi with Satyanarayana.