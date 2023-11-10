Telangana polls: BJP’s Poosa Raju files nomination from Musheerabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Musheerabad Assembly Constituency candidate Poosa Raju filed his nomination papers here on Thursday.

Raju also participated in a rally along with Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and BJP OBC Morcha National President, Rajya Sabha MP and Parliamentary Board Member K Laxman.

“The people are fed up with BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) and are looking towards BJP. KCR did not fulfil his promises. The Kalvakuntla family is involved in corruption and scams,” Raju said, addressing people at the rally after filling his nomination at the Musheerabad Returning office in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao filed his nomination papers for both Gajwel and Kamareddy Assembly constituencies on Thursday.

This is the third time he is contesting from Gajwel; he won the 2014 and 2018 elections from this constituency. This is, however, the first time he is contesting from Kamareddy.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS and Congress. In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.