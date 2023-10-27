Telangana polls: Call 1950 to check your name in the voter list

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer of the state directed citizens to call ‘1950’ from their mobile phones and check their names in the voter list.

CEO Telangana released a public appeal, urging all registered voters to verify their names on the electoral list.

Your vote matters!

Check your name in the voter list now and ensure your vote counts.

Voter Helpline App

Taking to X, the CEO said, “Your vote matters! Check your name and ensure your vote counts. You can check through the Voter Helpline App now!”

People may check for their names in the voter list by downloading the app on their smartphones.

Steps to verify your name is on the electoral list

Go to the website or simply click on the link.

Choose ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ in the services section

Search by Details: State, Name, Father’s/Husband’s Name, DOB/Age, Gender, District, and Assembly Constituency

State, Name, Father’s/Husband’s Name, DOB/Age, Gender, District, and Assembly Constituency Search by EPIC: Enter your EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) details to check your name in the list.

Enter your EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) details to check your name in the list. Search by Mobile Number: Check if your voter ID is linked to your mobile number. Enter your mobile number. Enter the OTP (One-Time Password) that you received on your mobile.

Elections on November 30

Telangana Assembly polls for 119 constituency seats are scheduled to take place on November 30 in a single phase.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress in the forthcoming election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 percent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 percent.