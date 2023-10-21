Telangana polls: Cash, gold, liquor worth over Rs 300 crore seized

From October 9 to October 21, the total cumulative seizure by law enforcement agencies is valued at over Rs 307 crore, Election Commission said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st October 2023 8:10 pm IST
Representative Image

A total of Rs 105.58 crore in cash, 220.6 kg gold, 894.5 kg silver, and other valuables all worth over Rs 145.6 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 13.58 crore, ganja valued at Rs 15.23 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 26.93 crore were seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the state’s Chief Electoral Officer.

From October 9 to October 21, the total cumulative seizure by law enforcement agencies is valued at over Rs 307 crore, it said.

The state goes to polls on November 30.

