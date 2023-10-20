Telangana polls: Cong lacks serious candidates, workers, says Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali hit out at Congress on Friday, terming it as a party of “multiple CM candidates.”

At a public meeting in Hanamakonda, Mahmood Ali said if at all the Congress comes to power in Telangana there will a new chief minister every year. “Every year there will be a new chief minister for the State. There are many chief minister candidates in Congress and the party lacks serious workers and candidates,” said Mahmood Ali.

He said before the formation of the Telangana State, the region was backward and marred by innumerable problems. “Things have changed now and there is progress. After BRS comes to power again, there will be more development,” said Mahmood Ali.

Targeting TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, he said that an ‘RSS worker’ was heading Congress in the State and it was clear who stood where.