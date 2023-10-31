Telangana Polls: Cong leader Azharuddin begins campaigning in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Congress party Jubilee Hills constituency candidate and cricketer, Mohammed Azharuddin started his campaign in the Assembly constituency on Tuesday, October 31.

During the campaign, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Rahmathnagar division H F Nagar 2 ward president Mohd Jafar joined the Congress party along with some other BRS workers.

Azharuddin, during his campaign in Jubilee Hills, met the local people of Rahmathnagar and other localities and asked them to extend their support to the Congress party in the upcoming elections.

Azharuddin’s foray into Telangana politics did not go well with some leaders of the Congress party. P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, son of P Janardhan Reddy resigned from the Congress party and joined the BRS after being upset with the allotment of ticket to Azharuddin.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who contested and lost the elections twice in 2014 and 2018 expected the party would allot a ticket to him from Jubilee Hills.

Sources said, Shaik Abdullah Sohail, chairman, of the Minorities Department Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee was also reportedly lobbying for Vishnuvadhan Reddy and resigned later.

Azharuddin has been associated with the Congress party for more than a decade and was the MP from Moradabad. He was appointed Telangana Congress working president in 2018. In a bid to woo 1.40 lakh Muslim voters in Jubilee Hills, the Congress allotted him a ticket.