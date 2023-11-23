Telangana polls: Congress releases KTR’s ‘leaked’ call with BRS cadre

Hyderabad: As the Telangana Assembly elections draw closer, a purportedly leaked audio clip of Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on a phone call, urging the BRS cadre to go door-to-door for campaigning, is doing rounds on social media.

Telangana Congress shared this audio clip on Wednesday, November 22, and it has become a discussion point in the political circles.

However, the authenticity of the audio clip couldn’t be verified by Siasat.com.

In the audio, KTR has requested the BRS cadre to not take the situation for granted and stay focussed on the poll campaigning.

He expressed anger over his party promoting his rival and Congress’ Sircilla candidate KK Mahender Reddy and instructed them to focus on their campaign.

“Everyone candidate is campaigning and will do well. Why are you promoting him?” KTR said.

Rubbishing rumours of his loss in Sircilla, KTR assured the BRS leaders that he would spend at least two days a week in his assigned constituency. He further asked the BRS leaders to assure the people of resolving their issues including those of ration cards or pensions during the campaign.

Furthermore, he also instructed the cadre not to lose their cool in a situation of public agitation for any reason. Meanwhile, the opposition party leaders said, “The condition of BRS has come to the situation of making phone calls and surviving.”

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress and BJP as the state goes to polls on November 30.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 percent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.