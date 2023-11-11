Telangana polls: Congress ropes in Muslim league to woo minority voters

Hyderabad: As part of its campaign to attract minority voters for the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana, the Congress party has roped in leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), its alliance partner from Kerala.

The party’s secretary, Khorram Anish Omar visited Hyderabad in this context on Saturday, November 11.

Addressing a press conference, Omar said that the IUML extends its unconditional support to the grand old party and urged voters and sympathisers of the IUML to vote for the Congress.

“Congress is the only party that can serve people of all sections. The Congress and the IUML hold good relations in Kerala. Both parties played a key role in Kerala’s development,” he stated.

Targetting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Omar said that while the saffron party is on the side of hate, the Congress is on the side of love.

“There is blind faith and there is patriotism. I urge people to be on the side of the latter…The Gujarat model is a farce while the Kerala model is the best. We have a 100% literacy rate in Kerala,” he remarked.

This comes days after the IUML officially announced its support for the grand old party in the Telangana elections. The Congress has also recently put out its ‘minority declaration’ which promised various policies and schemes for several minority communities in the state.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.