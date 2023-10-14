Telangana polls: Congress likely to release candidates list by Oct 18

Hyderabad: Congress is likely to release the list of its candidates for the upcoming Telangana polls by October 18.

The central election committee of the Congress has reportedly finalised candidates for 70 Assembly constituencies in the state and will complete the process before the bus yatra.

The grand old party will embark on a bus yatra, which will likely be flagged off by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 15.

As per reports, Congress’s yatra will start from Jogulamba temple in the Alampur constituency as well as northern parts of the state.

Screening committee chairman of the party, K Muralidharan on Friday, October 13, said that they are scheduled to reconvene on Saturday to finalise the remaining candidates and allocate tickets to the alliance partners, CPI and CPM, in Telangana.

Before the CEC meeting, the screening committee held a lengthy four-hour session to compile the list of candidates, which was then submitted to the central election committee.

Muralidharan clarified that alliance discussions with the CPI and CPM are ongoing and are expected to conclude on Saturday.

“Once the talks are finalised, the central election committee will meet to determine the remaining candidates,” said Muralidharan.

Additionally, a heated argument reportedly erupted between TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and his predecessor N Uttam Kumar Reddy during the screening committee meeting.

They argued regarding the prominence being given to new leaders at the expense of senior and loyal leaders.

While Uttam said that opportunities must be provided to the old guard, loyal leaders and the younger generation, Revanth argued that the finalisation of candidates should be based on survey reports.