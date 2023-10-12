Telangana polls: Eatala Rajender to contest Huzurabad, Gajwel

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state election management committee chairman Etala Rajender will contest from two constituencies – Huzurabad and Gajwel. The announcement was m,ade on Thursday, October 12.

It should be noted that chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao also plans to contest from the Gajwel and Kamareddy assembly constituencies. This will be an interesting fight between the former TRS (now BRS) leader and once a close aide to KCR.

Rajender joined the saffron party after his name surfaced following land encroachment allegations. In November 2021, he won the Huzurabad seat with a margin of 23,855 votes.

Telangana goes to polls on November 30 and counting will be held on December 3. The Assembly consists of 119 seats.