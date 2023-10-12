Telangana: BRS appoints poll in charges for 54 Assembly segments

Hyderabad: As Telangana elections come closer, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday, October 11, released the first list of the party in-charges for 54 Assembly segments.

On the occasion, he said these in charges would play a key role in overseeing the election campaign according to the instructions of party supremo and chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

In a teleconference held with the newly appointed in-charges, KTR said there was a ‘favourable atmosphere’ for the BRS across all the constituencies in the state.

“The people had immense faith in the leadership of chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, whose leadership propelled Telangana’s growth in various fields.

He asked the party’s in-charges to carry the successes of the BRS government to every doorstep.

“While opposition parties often use elections as platforms for making promises, the BRS should utilise the opportunity to showcase the progress achieved in Telangana over the last decade,” he said.

The party leaders were advised reach out to every beneficiary of the welfare and development programmes under the BRS government’s rule. They have been tasked with organising necessary activities and programmes for the party’s success in the elections, until the election results are declared. They were instructed to coordinate with party ranks and ensure efficient management of campaign responsibilities.

Finance minister T Harish Rao who also took part in the meeting, asked the party in-charges to stay put in their respective constituencies for the next 45 days.

He asked them to provide all possible support to the party’s candidates and suggested implementing a ‘comprehensive plan’ to ensure a smooth campaign starting from booth-level committees to the constituency level.