Telangana polls: EC cancels approval for all political ads

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission on Saturday, November 11, stated that the body is cancelling permissions for all political advertisements that are violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana wrote letters to all channels and social media channels in this regard.

In the letters, the CEO alleged that the political advertisements approved by the State Level Certification Committee for the Assembly general elections were being ‘misused’.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) stated that the election body is canceling the advertisements as they are violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by “airing them at will.”

The channels were directed to stop airing the advertisements immediately.

The office of the CEO has also attached some videos and clips related to the said announcements, a press release said.