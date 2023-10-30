Telangana polls: EC stopped Rythu Bandhu disbursement, says KCR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) president and chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Monday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had stopped the state government from disbursing the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

He was speaking at a public meeting in Jukkal of Kamareddy district. He said, “TPCC president Revanth Reddy complained to ECI and demanded that cash benefit schemes be stopped, and now they have stopped us from disbursing the amount. Few farmers got the amount for this season already, the rest will get it after the elections.”

He said that Congress would use taxpayers’ money to start a new Rythu Bandhu: “Do you want our own Rythu Bandhu or the new Rythu Bandhu?” KCR asked. “Congress has survived on Dalit vote banks, but they did not do anything to benefit the community. BRS came up with Dalita Bandhu.”

Earlier, TPCC president Revanth Reddy filed a complaint to ECI, demanding that whatever cash benefits the BRS government is giving people under schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Dalita Bandhu should stop before November 2, given the election nominations. “If we form the government, we will repay the pending amount through our enhanced schemes,” he said.

BRS has promised to enhance Rythu Bandhu incrementally up to Rs 16,000 per acre. While Congress promised its Rythu Bharosa at Rs 15,000 if the formation of the government.

Telangana will remain secular as long as I am alive, says KCR

“Telangana is a peace-loving, secular state. I assure you that as long as KCR is alive, Telangana will remain a peace-loving and secular state,” KCR said.

He also said that BRS would continue to follow the principles of ‘Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb’ (term used for the fusion of Hindu-Muslim cultures in the country) for which Telangana is showcased as an example for others in the country.

“BRS believes in taking all sections together, whether it is Hindu, Muslim or Christian,” he said.