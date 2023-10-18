Telangana polls: Final voter list achieves 100% voter registration after purge

Hyderabad: The final voter list for the Telangana polls has achieved 100 percent voting registration in Hyderabad after purging, said district election officer and GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose.

Addressing a press conference, the district election officer said that first-time voters can register their information through Form 6.

Those who need corrections can do either of the following steps:

Dial the toll-free number 1950

Install the voter helpline app

Log in to the website voters.eci.gov.in

Contact your nearest booth level officer (BLO) near you. You can go to the GHMC website for the contact number of BLOs.

Voters can edit, add or delete information till October 31. Stating the election code of conduct is in force, the district election officer asked citizens to carry relevant documents if cash more than their account is found.

“A special grievance cell has been set up at the district collector’s office to examine the money or freebies seized during the inspection,” he told reporters.

Rose said that nominations will be received between November 3 and November 10. “On November 13, nominations will be scrutinised, and on November 15, symbol allotment and list of candidates will be announced. The balloting unit, control unit and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) have been prepared more than what was prescribed for conducting the elections,” he said.

Also Read Poll related seizures mount to Rs 130 cr in Telangana

Meanwhile, the flying squad teams seized Rs 70 lakh in cash and Rs 18.9 crore by police personnel. A total of 122 FIRs and 2,389 weapons have been deposited.

“A wall painting worth rupees one lakh fifty thousand, and 2,300 litres of liquor were seized. As many as 128 cases have been booked so far,” the district election officer said.