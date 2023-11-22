Telangana polls: Former TDP leader & actor Divyavani joins Congress

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd November 2023 2:44 pm IST
Telangana polls: Former TDP leader & actor Divyavani joins Congress
Actor politican Divyavani joining the Congress.

Hyderabad: Actor -politician Divyavani on Wednesday joined the Congress.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Tollywood actress was welcomed into the party by AICC general secretary in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare here.

Divyavani has been staying away from politics after resigning from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) last year.

MS Education Academy

She has become active just a week before Telangana Assembly elections, in which Congress is locked in a direct fight with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

However, there was no clarity on the role she will be playing.

Divyavani joined the Congress a few days after former MP and actress Vijayashanthi quit the BJP to join the grand-old party.

Divyavani had joined TDP in 2019 before Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and the party had appointed her as official spokesperson.

However, the TDP lost power to YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh in the elections.

Last year, she resigned from the TDP, blaming the party leadership for not recognizing her services.

The actress had blamed certain forces in the party for her decision to quit the party.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd November 2023 2:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button