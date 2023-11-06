Telangana polls: Four AIMIM candidates file nominations

Hyderabad: Four candidates of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) filed their nominations on Monday, November 6.

The candidates — Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura), Majid Hussain (Nampally), Ahmed Balala (Malakpet) and Kauser Mohiuddin (Karwan) — started different rallies from their constituencies along with their followers and filed the nominations with the respective Returning Officer (RO). The rallies were a show of strength and passed through the Assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, the AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi announced the name of one more candidate, Mohd Rasheed Faraz, who will contest from Jubilee Hills. Suspense continues over who will the party choose from Bahadurpura and Rajendranagar.

Party sources said the AIMIM leadership might field Nooruddin Owaisi from Bahadurpura and Shastripuram corporator Mohd Mubeen from Rajendranagar. Deliberations are still continuing in the party over fielding Nooruddin Owaisi from Bahadurpura.

In another development, a post on X stated that AIMIM Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and his son Khaja Ahmad Imtiyaz were joining Congress in presence of the party’s Central. However, the reports could not be independently verified.

Imtiyaz said two days ago that he would contest in the elections as an independent candidate.

The AIMIM did not give ticket to six-time MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan this time. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had stated that it was decided last time that Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan would pave the way for younger leaders.