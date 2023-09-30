Telangana polls: Free internet in Congress’ manifesto to woo students

A welfare scheme that would benefit the auto drivers would also be included in the manifesto

Hyderabad: Ahead of polls, the Congress manifesto committee in the state has decided to include the promise of providing free internet facilities to students in its manifesto.

The committee held its second meeting and discussed the representations from various sections at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the TPCC manifesto committee chairman D Sreedhar Babu said that they have decided to embark on a statewide tour from October 2, to seek suggestions and requests from the people.

During the meeting, workers unions, BC associations and ex-servicemen associations submitted their representations to the grand old party.

Sudheer further said that a welfare scheme that would benefit the auto drivers would also be included in the manifesto.

Earlier, the TPCC strategy committee held its third meeting designing the framework for the election strategies for the upcoming Assembly polls.

