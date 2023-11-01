Telangana polls: Hyderabad sees 15K new voter registrations in 1 day

Hyderabad's District Election Officer said the total number of Form-6 applications received stands at around 1.35 lakh.

Hyderabad: Around 15,000 new voter registrations were received in Hyderabad on Saturday, leading the total voter count expected to touch 45 lakh.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, October 3, Hyderabad’s District Election Officer, Ronald Rose said the total number of Form-6 applications received stands at around 1.35 lakh, of which 83,000 have been disposed.

“Along with setting up Distribution, Reception Centres (DRCs), Counting Halls, and Strong Rooms, 45 Static Surveillance Teams will also report to their constituencies on November 3,” said Ronald, adding that election expenditure observers will report to duty on the same day.

He further informed that a sticker campaign is being conducted by booth-level officers (BLOs) to improve voter turnout in the city. Voter Information Slips will also be distributed after the final roll is published.

“Officers are going door-to-door and pasting the ‘proud to be a voter’ stickers on every house, along with informing them the date of polling and their polling station. A pamphlet with all the information is also being given to them,” said the DEO.

Speaking of training, the DEO informed that Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers will undergo two more training sessions as they have completed one round already.

Furthermore, the EVMs were stated to have been collected by the Regional Officers and placed in strong rooms under police protection.

