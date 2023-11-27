Telangana polls: IT raids at Congress Alampur candidate’s house

Hyderabad: Income tax officials raided the residence of Congress’ Alampur candidate and former MLA Sampath Kumar at midnight on Monday, November 27 in Shantinagar.

Alampur is the Assembly constituency in Jogulamba-Gadwal district where Sampath will be contesting against the BRS candidate VM Abraham.

As per reports, the IT officials broke open the locks and entered the premises of Sampath’s house for inspections. However, no money or goods were reportedly found after the searches.

Sampath’s wife, Mahalakshmi, who was alarmed by the officer’s sudden entry into the house reportedly collapsed. She was immediately rushed to the hospital in an ambulance by her family members following which her condition was stated to be stable after treatment.

Tension prevailed in the area after Congress supporters reached the site in large numbers and staged a protest on the road in front of Sampath’s house after they were not allowed entry into the house by the police.

With just 48 hours left for campaigning, the IT raids at crucial hours irked the Congress leader and his supporters.

Ahead of the Telangana polls, the Income-tax department had conducted a search on premises linked to other Congress candidates including Vivek Venkataswamy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Telangana will go for polling on November 30 while the counting of votes is due on December 3.