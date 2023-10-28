Telangana polls: Karimnagar collector, police commissioner transferred

Hyderabad: Pursuant to the Election Commission’s instructions, the Telangana government has issued orders transferring Karimnagar Collector B Gopi and Police Commissioner L Subba Rayudu.

Both the officials were asked to hand over the charge to officials next in rank and report in General Administration Department.

The BJP’s Election Commission Affairs Committee Chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Friday lodged a complaint with the EC requesting it to transfer the Police Commissioner alleging police inaction over the recent attack on the Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s office in Karimnagar.

