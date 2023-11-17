Telangana polls: Ex-Congress leader Kathi Karthika joins BRS

Hyderabad: Kathi Karthika, who was a part of the Telangana Congress for the past year joined BRS on Friday, November 17 in the presence of Harish Rao.

As per reports, Karthika was dismayed over the party high command’s ignorance towards her. She was not given a ticket for the ensuing Telangana Assembly elections, leading her to resign from the Congress.

Karthika is a popular radio jockey and TV anchor. She has also been a Bigg Boss contestant and was seen accompanying Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra across the nation.

Karthika had contested Dubbak by-polls from the All India Forward Bloc party in 2021 and later joined Congress in 2022 in the presence of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and was appointed a member of the Executive Committee in July 2023.

Meanwhile, after she entered the pink party at Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao suggested Kartika hold road shows in the Gajwel and Dubbak constituencies.