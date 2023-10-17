Telangana polls: KCR covers Sircilla, Siddipet in single day, sells BRS’ success

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on October 17, Tuesday participated in two public meetings held in Rajanna Sircilla and Siddipet districts and advertised the ‘successes’ of his government.

The BRS chief repeatedly reminded people of life before the formation of the state and slammed the legacy of the opposition Congress and the BJP both in the centre and the state.

While KCR’s speech was the centre of these two big meetings, BRS star campaigners and state cabinet ministers K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao performed opening act speeches in Siddipet and Sircilla respectively, evoking great responses from the crowd.

KCR’s speech at Rajanna Sircilla district revolved primarily around his government’s focus on improving the lives of Handloom weavers and farmers.

KCR addresses weavers, farmers in Sircilla

“In my seventy years of life, I have travelled at least a hundred times in Sircilla. Back in the day, I used to get teary if I thought about this region. Now, there is water across the year in the Upper Manair project. (You) made me win as Karimnagar MP in 2009. But one day, I was so disturbed by the news of seven handloom workers dying by suicide and felt so ashamed as the MP. Our party was not in government back then. Despite that, I took Rs 50 lakhs from the party fund and donated the amount to handloom workers urging them to not take the extreme step,” he said.

In Siddipet

Reminding people of the drought in Siddipet before 2014, KCR said that the situation has changed since the time BRS came to power. “The district is now with abundance of water. Mission Bhagiratha’s genesis took place with the Siddipet drinking water project,” he added.

He remarked that Siddipet has everything except an airport in the district. “Siddipet got water, power, medical college, and works of a mini university and engineering colleges are underway. The town is very close to Hyderabad. Harish with his persistence even brought an IT hub here,” he said.

KCR lauds KTR, Harish

Addressing his second public meeting in the day at Siddipet, KCR said that it was because the region supported him through different phases of his personal and political life until the time he became the chief minister.

While the chief minister lauded textiles minister and Sircilla MLA K T Rama Rao for his efforts toward the cause of improving the lives of handloom workers, he was highly generous in his praise for Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao for his efforts to develop the district.

“Even If I were the MLA here, I wouldn’t have achieved what Harish did in Siddipet,” he remarked.

KCR slams Opposition

KCR also slammed opposition parties for ‘politicising’ the BRS party’s scheme of clothes distribution during Bathukamma, Ramzan, and Christmas.

“We started the Bathukamma sarees scheme so that revenue is generated for the families of 1 crore handloom workers. We are doing the same for all festivals. Poor people who cannot afford to buy clothes are receiving these clothes. Bathukamma Sarees distribution scheme is not just about giving it to the poor but also about wiping the tears of the weavers who wanted to end their lives. Nobody is forcing you to wear if you don’t like it,” he said.

Stating that the Congress failed to 24 hours’ power supply despite people giving them several chances KCR said that the grand old party promises to abolish the Dharani portal if it comes to power “which would lead to difficulties for the farming community.”

“Congress leaders, TPCC president, CLP leader,s and Rahul Gandhi, also said that Dharani will be thrown in the Bay of Bengal if they win. You (farmers) should decide whether the control on your land should be with you or with VROs, collectors and the officials,” he told

Exuding confidence in BRS’ win in the assembly polls, KCR promised that all the needs of the handloom workers would be taken care of by his government.

