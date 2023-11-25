Telangana polls: KCR served EC notice for comments on Congress

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana polls which are scheduled for November 30, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, also known as KCR, for his comments on the Congress.

Following an attack on a BRS MP, KCR, on October 30, delivered a controversial speech while addressing a public meeting as a part of a poll campaign in Banswada, Telangana. He mentioned that opposition parties are resorting to violent acts because they cannot face BRS in polls. Warning opposition leaders, he stated, ‘our party workers too can pick up knives and create havoc in the state.’

EC notice asks KCR to refrain from delivery such speeches

Following the speech, NSUI Telangana President Venkat Balmoor filed a complaint on November 3.

Acting on the complaint, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj submitted a report on November 14.

Based on the report, the ECI has issued a notice to KCR, asking him to refrain from delivering derogatory and abusive speeches.

Telangana Assembly polls

The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled for November 30, 2023, and the vote counting is going to be held on December 3.

In the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, the TRS, now referred to as the BRS, established the government by capturing 88 out of 119 seats, marking a notable increase of 25 seats compared to the preceding election.

In contrast, the Congress witnessed a decrease in seat share from 21 to 19, while AIMIM secured seven seats. The BJP managed to secure only one seat, with Raja Singh winning the Goshamahal Assembly constituency seat.

It remains to be seen whether KCR will make history as the first leader in South India to serve as the chief minister for a third consecutive term.