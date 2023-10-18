Telangana polls: Liquor shops CCTVs, UPI transfers under check in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: District Electoral Officer (DEO) and GHMC commissioner D Ronald Rose directed officials to install CCTV cameras at liquor shops in the city.

The DEO further said that these cameras will be monitored from the control room at the GHMC head office.

During a review meeting on Tuesday, October 18, with representatives of banks, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Anti-Narcotics Bureau, Income Tax and Vigilance departments, the DEO instructed the officials to conduct city-wide inspections of parcels and couriers as part of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforcement.

Also Read Election buzz grows across Telangana, but silence in Old City of Hyderabad

“Surveillance activities at the district borders should be carried out by the election authorities on a large scale to prevent the movement of cash and liquor in Hyderabad,” added Ronald.

Stating that checks would be carried out at 18 integrated checkposts and godowns by excise officials, the DEO said that hot spots would be identified.

“All the godowns should be checked and CCTV cameras should be installed,” ordered the DEO.

IT dept to check on money transfers

In addition to that the details of money transfers from one account to multiple accounts through UPI platforms (Google Pay, Phone Pay, Paytm) should also be provided.

Ronald Rose informed that the I-T department will take action on cash transactions exceeding Rs 10 lakh, adding that the sources of cash should be identified by banks.

Stressing that illegally transported cash should be seized and the district grievance cell should be intimated, the DEO said that the suspected cash transactions must be navigated.

“A vigil should be kept on the gold and silver being transported illegally and carry out inspections in the wholesale markets,” the DEO added.