Telangana polls: List of ‘red alert’ constituencies in Hyderabad

Out of 7 assembly constituencies in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, 6 have been marked as 'red alert'.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th November 2023 2:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released the list of ‘red alert’ constituencies in Hyderabad. Out of the 15 constituencies in the Hyderabad district, 11 have been labeled as ‘red alert.’

According to ADR, red alert constituencies are those from which three or more candidates have criminal cases against them.

Out of the seven assembly constituencies in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, six have been marked as ‘red alert.’

The complete list of ‘red alert’ constituencies in Hyderabad district is as follows:

Constituency nameNumber of candidates analysedNumber of candidates with criminal casesParties fielding candidates with criminal cases
Musheerabad318BJP, INC, BSP, IND, IND, IND, IND, Yuga Thulasi Party
Jubilee Hills197BJP, INC, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, BSP, IND, IND, IND
Karwan187BJP, INC, BRS, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, BSP, IND, Yuga Thulasi Party
Khairatabad255BJP, INC, BRS, IND, Yuga Thulasi Party
Amberpet205BJP, INC, BRS, IND, Yuga Thulasi Party
Charminar145INC, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, IND, IND, Yuga Thulasi Party
Goshamahal215BJP, INC, BRS, Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party, Navarang Congress Party
Chandrayangutta144INC, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, BSP, Navarang Congress Party
Malakpet274BJP, INC, All India Majlis-E-Inquilab-E-Millat, BSP
Nampally344BJP, INC, All India Majlis-E-Inquilab-E-Millat, BSP
Yakutpura273BJP, IND, Majlis Bachao Tahreek
Source: ADR
Telangana Assembly Polls

The polls in assembly constituencies in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are scheduled for November 30, 2023, with vote counting to be held on December 3.

In the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, the TRS, now referred to as the BRS, established the government by capturing 88 out of 119 seats, marking a notable increase of 25 seats compared to the preceding election.

In contrast, the Congress witnessed a decrease in seat share from 21 to 19. AIMIM secured seven seats from assembly constituencies in Hyderabad. The BJP managed to secure only one seat, with Raja Singh winning the Goshamahal Assembly constituency seat.

It remains to be seen whether KCR will make history as the first leader in South India to serve as the chief minister for a third consecutive term.

