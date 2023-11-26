Telangana polls: List of ‘red alert’ constituencies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released the list of ‘red alert’ constituencies in Hyderabad. Out of the 15 constituencies in the Hyderabad district, 11 have been labeled as ‘red alert.’

According to ADR, red alert constituencies are those from which three or more candidates have criminal cases against them.

List of ‘red alert’ constituencies in Hyderabad

Out of the seven assembly constituencies in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, six have been marked as ‘red alert.’

The complete list of ‘red alert’ constituencies in Hyderabad district is as follows:

Constituency name Number of candidates analysed Number of candidates with criminal cases Parties fielding candidates with criminal cases Musheerabad 31 8 BJP, INC, BSP, IND, IND, IND, IND, Yuga Thulasi Party Jubilee Hills 19 7 BJP, INC, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, BSP, IND, IND, IND Karwan 18 7 BJP, INC, BRS, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, BSP, IND, Yuga Thulasi Party Khairatabad 25 5 BJP, INC, BRS, IND, Yuga Thulasi Party Amberpet 20 5 BJP, INC, BRS, IND, Yuga Thulasi Party Charminar 14 5 INC, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, IND, IND, Yuga Thulasi Party Goshamahal 21 5 BJP, INC, BRS, Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party, Navarang Congress Party Chandrayangutta 14 4 INC, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, BSP, Navarang Congress Party Malakpet 27 4 BJP, INC, All India Majlis-E-Inquilab-E-Millat, BSP Nampally 34 4 BJP, INC, All India Majlis-E-Inquilab-E-Millat, BSP Yakutpura 27 3 BJP, IND, Majlis Bachao Tahreek Source: ADR

Telangana Assembly Polls

The polls in assembly constituencies in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are scheduled for November 30, 2023, with vote counting to be held on December 3.

In the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, the TRS, now referred to as the BRS, established the government by capturing 88 out of 119 seats, marking a notable increase of 25 seats compared to the preceding election.

In contrast, the Congress witnessed a decrease in seat share from 21 to 19. AIMIM secured seven seats from assembly constituencies in Hyderabad. The BJP managed to secure only one seat, with Raja Singh winning the Goshamahal Assembly constituency seat.

It remains to be seen whether KCR will make history as the first leader in South India to serve as the chief minister for a third consecutive term.