Telangana polls: MCC screening committee to examine proposals

The primary responsibility of the committee is to evaluate each proposal before forwarding it to the ECI through CEO.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th October 2023 12:32 pm IST
Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has established a Model Code of Conduct (MCC) screening committee, to assess and regulate proposals concerning the MCC and its enforcement.

As per an order issued on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari will lead the committee in collaboration with two senior officers.

The committee will include two members who are either secretaries, principal secretaries, or special chief secretaries of the relevant departments linked to the proposals.

Additionally, the committee incorporates the secretary or principal secretary from the general administration departments of the state.

What will the committee do?

The primary responsibility of the committee is to evaluate each proposal before forwarding it to the Election Commission of India (ECI) through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana.

This evaluation will be conducted in accordance with the ECI’s established instructions and clarifications, which are accessible through the ECI portal.

Subsequently, the proposals that receive the screening committee’s approval should be submitted to the Telangana CEO along with details and a justification for their urgency, explaining why they cannot wait until the conclusion of the election process.

Ahead in the process, the Telangana CEO will proceed to forward only those proposals that have received clearance from the screening committee to the ECI.

Simultaneously, the CEO will communicate the ECI’s decision upon receipt of their response.

