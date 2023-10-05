Telangana polls: Money power, freebies distribution on our radar, says CEC

A very loud and clear message was given to enforcement agencies to act strictly against the use of money power during elections, CEC told reporters.

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar addresses the media on poll preparedness for forthcoming Telangana Assembly elections in Hyderabad on Thursday (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: The Election Commission is fully committed to delivering free, fair, transparent and inducement-free elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday, October 5.

A 17-member team headed by the CEC is currently in the city to assess the poll preparedness in Telangana and, as part of that, Rajiv Kumar held meetings with various stakeholders such as political parties, state and central government officials and enforcement agencies.

Speaking to reporters summarising the team’s activities over the past three days, Rajiv Kumar said that a very loud and clear message was given to enforcement agencies to act strictly against the use of money power during elections.

“Money power, freebies distribution would be on our special radar. If they (enforcement agencies) do not act we will make them act. As the time comes, we will assess and ensure that they act on all of this,” he told reporters adding that banks were asked to keep a watch on online cash transfers in this regard.

He said that during the interaction with political parties, they requested the Election Commission to ensure that elections in Telangana are inducement-free.

The total number of voters in Telangana is 3.17 crore, with men and women in equal numbers, he said.

Citizens aged 80 and above will have to register themselves by filling a Form 12D (Letter of intimation to Assistant Returning Officer) within 5 days of poll notification to be able to vote from home. Similarly, persons with disabilities — those with more than 40 percent or more disability — can also vote from home.

CEC mentioned cVigil app which will allow any citizen to report/upload photos in case of any violations at the polling stations.

