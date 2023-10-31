Telangana: Nagam Janardhan, Vishnu Vardhan quit Cong, join BRS

Hyderabad: Just 30 days ahead of the assembly polls in Telangana, some disgruntled leaders of the Congress who were denied tickets in the party’s first two lists of candidates, joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) along with their followers on October 31, Tuesday.

The list of leaders included former minister and veteran leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy, Jubilee Hills former MLA Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, and party activist Kotha Jaipal Reddy from Karimnagar district.

They joined the BRS in an event presided over by the party’s chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who took responsibility for the turncoats’ political future.

While Nagam Janardhan was upset over the non-allocation of the Nagarkurnool ticket to him by the grand old party, Vishnu Vardhan was unhappy over the Jubilee Hills ticket going to the Indian cricket team’s former captain Mohammad Azharuddin.