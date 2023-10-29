Telangana polls: Former min Nagam Janardhan resigns from Cong

He submitted his resignation letter to the party to formalise the decision. According to several media reports, he is keen to join the BRS.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th October 2023 7:27 pm IST
Former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy.

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior leader Nagam Janarthan Reddy on Sunday, October 29, announced his resignation to the Congress after disgruntlement over the party’s decision to not allocate the Nagarkurnool ticket to him.

The Congress leadership has given the Nagarkurnool ticket to Rajesh Reddy, the son of MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy, who recently joined the party.

Janardhan Reddy was a five-time MLA from Nagarkurnool and was a long-time member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) until 2011.

Later, he set up a political party named ‘Telangana Nagara Samithi’ and merged it with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2012, he again contested from the same constituency as an independent candidate and won the election.

He rejoined the BJP in 2013 and quit in 2018, post which he joined the Congress.

The development comes quite close to the state elections that are going to take place on November 30.

