Telangana polls: New commissioners, SPs appointed after EC whip

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, October 13, appointed new commissioners of police (CPs) and superintendents of police (SPs) in several districts of Telangana.

This comes after the ECI transferred several IAS and IPS officers, including the Hyderabad CP, Warangal CP, and Nizamabad CP, on October 11, ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

The ECI’s decision to transfer the officers was reportedly due to their “partisan attitude, laxity and unsatisfactory performance.” The ECI had also directed the authorities to hand over the posts of the shunted officers to next-in-line officers.

The ECI had also directed Telangana chief secretary A Santhi Kumari to divest the portfolios of the principal secretary of excise, commercial taxes, and endowments she was holding, and appoint principal secretary-rank officers to these portfolios with immediate effect.

In an order issued on Friday, the ECI appointed new commissioners for Warangal and Nizamabad. Amber Kishore Jha has been appointed as Warangal CP, and Kalmeshwar Shingenavar will take over as Nizamabad CP. Vikram Singh Mann, additional commissioner of police (law & order) took over as Hyderabad CP (in-charge) on October 12.

Moreover, the following officers have been posted as SPs in the districts: Kare Kiran (SP Bhupalpalli), Vaibhav Garkwad (SP Nagarkurnool), Sindhu Sharma (SP Kamareddy), Rahul Hegde (SP Suryapet), Chennuri Rupesh (SP Sangareddy), Sunpreet Singh (SP Jagityal), Rithi Raj (SP Jogulamba Gadwal), Patti Sangram Singh (SP Mahbubabad), Yogesh Gautam (SP Narayanpet), and Harshavardhan (SP Mahbubnagar).