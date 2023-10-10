Telangana polls: Owaisi hopes KCR to secure hat-trick, Cong hopes for ‘miracle’, BJP fields fresh faces

Hyderabad: Following the announcement of the assembly poll dates in five states by the Election Commission of India, Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) came out in suppport of K Chandrasekhar Rao and expressed hope that KCR would secure a hat-trick victory as Chief Minister in Telangana after the November 30 Assembly polls.

While BJP which is facing anti-incumbency factor in Madhya Pradesh has fielded fresh candidates in these assembly polls, belonging to the inner coterie of the Prime Minister.

While on the other hand, in Rajasthan, Diya Kumari being one of the speculative CM faces in the state for the BJP, said, “These are all speculations. There is nothing like that…As of now, the focus of the party is that everyone has to contest the election together…”

On being fielded by the BJP for the upcoming Rajasthan election, Diya Kumari said, “I thank our central leadership and state leadership that they gave me this opportunity…I will try my best that all the work of the people is done.

We will win this election with a good margin and we will form our Govt in Rajasthan.”

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for assembly polls in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.

“There will be different issues in Telangana and Rajasthan…We hope that in Telangana, KCR will become the Chief Minister of the state once again. Our party MLAs will also succeed in whichever constituencies they will contest,” AIMIM chief said.

Telangana IT and Industries minister, KT Rama Rao (KTR), while addressing the public in Parkal in Telangana’s Hanumankonda district said that K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will become the Chief Minister of the state for the third time.

“Elections are on November 30 and the counting is on December 3. The numbers (in the dates) are good, 30 and 3, KCR Sir’s hattrick is confirmed,” said KTR.

“Adding up the digits in 30 and 3 gives 6 which is our lucky number. KCR will become CM for the third time and dates also indicate the same,” added KTR.

Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 for all five states.

The terms of the legislative assemblies in these five states are due to expire between December 2023 and January 2024.

The upcoming assembly elections will be a major test for all the major political parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition Congress, and the regional parties.

Soon after the Election Commission announced the schedule for assembly polls in five states both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party exuded confidence that their party will win in all five states.

Congress General Secretary and MP KC Venugopal exuded confidence that Congress is going to form government in all the states.

“Congress party is totally confident on winning all the 5 states. We’re going to form government in all the states where the assembly elections are going to be held,” Congress General Secretary said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said that in all the 5 states BJP is facing strong failure, BJP is scared and so they are making excuses.

“In all the 5 states BJP is facing strong failure, BJP is scared and so they are making excuses…8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh are prepared…Shivraj Singh Chouhan is a tired and retired leader…they (BJP) don’t have a face, purpose or policy that’s why they’re using union ministers,” Surjewala said.

Earlier Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo said that he is hopeful that Congress will get another five years to serve the public of the state.

“The sooner (elections) the better. Nowadays, there are five years to prepare for the elections, whatever work you do from the day you get the responsibility is seen as preparation for elections. We focussed on important issues for the public. Hopefully, we will get another five years to serve,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said that Congress is ready for the upcoming polls and will win in all five states.

“We are ready to fight. We will win in all 5 states. There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm within the party. The party is hopeful. We have performed well wherever our government is there,” said Rawat.

He further expressed his confidence that even in three out of the five states where Congress is not in the government, people over there as well now want to come with Congress.

“Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Telangana, people of the states where we don’t have a government want to come with Congress now. Congress will win a huge margin there,” said the sSenior Congress leader.

Moreover, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh exuded his confidence in Congress winning the elections.

“There is no lack of issues for elections, we have an ample number of issues. We are fully prepared for elections and results will be in our favour. People are against corruption by the BJP. We have a predicted seat like never before,” said Digvijaya Singh.

Rajasthan Minister and Congress leader Pratap Khachariyawas said that the political leaders have to go to renew their licenses during elections.

“This is the beauty and determination of this country’s democracy. The political leaders have to go to renew their licenses during elections. People realise their power and vote on the basis of the work done. I request the people to compare the work done by the centre’s BJP government and Rajasthan’s state government. Vote for Congress if we have done good work… We are absolutely sure that Congress will win the elections,” he added.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Judega Bharat, Jeetega India.”

“Judega Bharat, Jeetega India…as per the surveys coming in, in all the BJP ruled states, people will remove BJP from power…In Rajasthan, history is going to be made, Congress will come back to power,” Chaturvedi said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that BJP is ready and the party is going to form government in all five states.

“BJP is ready, after RC announced the dates of elections in five states JP Nadda ji said that in all five states, BJP is going to form government with a full majority,” Pradhan said.

Bharatiya Janata Party Chhattisgarh in-charge Om Prakash Mathur said that BJP is going to form a majority government in the upcoming elections adding that even in Rajasthan it will come to power.

“BJP Chhattisgarh is fully prepared for the elections. We are already on the ground. We will form the government with a full majority in the state. Even in Rajasthan BJP will come to power. Congress is doing massive corruption in the state,” OP Mathur said.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Raman Singh said that the BJP will raise issues with the public over multiple promises that were not fulfilled by the Congress in their tenure.

“I thank the party president, PM Modi and all the senior leaders, who have given me an opportunity to contest from Rajnandgaon. Our preparations (for election) happen throughout the 5 years…BJP will the election,” he added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Congress have not even announced their candidates yet.

“They (Congress) have not even announced their candidates yet. There is infighting in Congress. Our candidates are on the ground, the rest of them will also be announced. Where is the Congress party’s list? Why are they delaying it so much? BJP is ready,” MP CM said.

The Congress is in power in two of the five states Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the BJP is the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh. The KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is in power in Telangana, and the Mizo National Front (MNF) is in power in Mizoram.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar welcomed the decision of the Election Commission for the polls saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fully prepared to contest elections in all five states.

“I welcome the decision of the Election Commission for the election program. BJP is fully prepared to participate in the Rajasthan elections and all the other state polls… I believe that workers will work hard and BJP will get the blessings of the people,” Narendra Singh Tomar said