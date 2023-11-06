Telangana polls: Raja Singh served notices over hate speech, brandishing arms

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police issued notices to Goshamahal BJP candidate T Raja Singh in regard to two investigations launched against him for allegedly delivering a hate speech and displaying prohibited arms like swords.

On October 16, a case was registered against Raja Singh after he made a video and uploaded it on social media. In the video, he asked the organisers of the Navaratri Dandiya events not allow any Muslim into the programme. He asked the organisers to check the identity cards of all those attending the event.

Raja Singh went on to tell the organisers not to hire Muslim bouncers, videographers, DJ organisers or any other person for the event. The police booked a case under sections 153A, 295A and 504 of IPC on a complaint lodged by MA Samad Warsi, a local leader.

Illegal arms

The other “show-cause notice” was issued for public display of prohibited weapons like swords during Ayudha Pooja on Dussehra. The video of Raja Singh performing the rituals by keeping guns and swords went viral on social media. The guns belonged to the personal security officers while the swords were illegal, the police stated.

Reacting to the notices, Raja Singh, in a video, said the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had also performed Aayudha Pooja on Dussehra. “Will the Telangana police issue a notice to the chief minister,” he asked.

He went ahead criticizing the BRS government and stated the government through the police were targeting him for contesting in the elections. “The CM wants to harass me and see that I am disqualified from contesting the elections. The police at the behest of the CM are threatening my party workers and supporters,” he said.

“Notices are issued to the respondent within a day or two after a case is booked. It has been 16 days that an FIR was booked at Mangalhat police station and a notice was issued to me on Monday, November 6,” he added.

‘BRS wants to harass me’

Raja Singh, said the BRS declared all the candidates from all constituencies except Goshamahal for the upcoming elections. “Chief Minister is waiting for the official orders from the AIMIM party headquarters Darussalam. BRS wants to harass me. They know the BJP will win the Goshamahal seat with a majority of 50,000 votes. No one can stop us from winning,” he stated.

He once again asked AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi or his younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi to contest from Goshamahal Assembly segment.