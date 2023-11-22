Telangana polls: Revanth Reddy holds roadshow with Azharuddin

Hyderabad: Ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy participated in a road show along with former cricketer and Congress Jubilee Hills candidate Azharuddin on Tuesday.

The roadshow was from Borabanda to Yousufguda. Other Congress leaders in Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency also participated in the roadshow.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) handed a fresh ticket to its incumbent MLA from Jubilee Hills, Maganti Gopinath.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has set sights on pipping the BRS and the Congress in a three-horse race for the state, has fielded Lankala Deepak Reddy from Jubilee Hills Constituency.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which did not field a candidate from Jubilee Hills as part of a deal with the BRS ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, has nominated Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin from the prized seat.

Lashing out at the Congress candidate, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Tuesday, “This Congress candidate faces four charges of extortion and was booked on the orders of retired Supreme Court judge L Nageswara Rao. He had to secure an anticipatory bail (to fight the elections). He was a Congress MP from 2009-14 but failed to get a ticket thereafter. I can spill more beans on the Congress candidate.”

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.