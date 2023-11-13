Telangana polls: Rs 5 cr cash, firecrackers worth Rs 18L seized in Khammam

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana elections, a total of Rs 5,01,58,457 in cash, 35,313 litres of liquor, 437 kg of Ganja worth about Rs 1.10 crore and firecrackers worth Rs 18.12 lakh, to be distributed as freebies, have been seized in Khammam, since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect on October 9, 2023.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, November 11, Khammam Collector and District Election Officer V P Gautham informed that elaborate arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the ensuing Assembly elections.

Five Assembly constituencies namely Khammam, Palair, Madhira, Wyra and Sathupalli in Khammam district are all set for polls due on November 30.

Until November 11, the total electorate in Khammam was 12,16,796 including 5,89,165 male, 6,27,553 female and 78 transgender (third gender) voters.

Of the total 1456 polling stations across the district, 390 have been identified as ‘critical’. Webcasting of the polling process will be done in 1295 polling stations on November 30.

The Election Commission’s General Observers Tushar Kanta Mohanty (Khammam and Palair constituencies), Kana Ram (Madhira and Wyra), and Satendra Singh (Sathupalli) among others were present at the press conference.