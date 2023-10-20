Telangana polls: Smriti Irani compares KCR to Ravana, slams Cong

Hyderabad: Union minister for Women and Child Development, Minority Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani called upon the people of Telangana to defeat the ’30 percent commission’ KCR-led BRS government and vote for BJP in the coming elections.

She alleged that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself admitted that their MLAs have been collecting 30 percent commission in Dalit Bandhu.

Addressing the ‘Naari Shakti Vandan Mahila Sammelan‘ programme held at the Dubbaka Assembly constituency on Friday, October 20, Smriti Irani remarked on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, ‘Adharm‘ has to be defeated and ‘Dharm’ has to win and hence people should vote for the BJP.

“Dear mothers and sisters, you know during the coronavirus period all of you got two doses of vaccine. It was made possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Had this vaccine been available had Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi or your chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao been in power in New Delhi?” she asked.

Irani further stated that the BJP-led centre spent Rs. 27,000 on MSP for paddy where it was only Rs. 3,000 by the previous Congress government.

“For cotton and paddy procurement we spent Rs. 1,07,000 crore in the last 10 years. 35 lakh farmers in Telangana are getting Kisan Samman Yojana and they have received Rs. 9,000 crore because of Modi. Rail to Siddipet, Elkaturthi road, Rs. 6,000 crore to Ramagundam Fertilizer factory 6,000 crore, smart city status for Warangal and Siddipet, spending Rs. 23,000 on MNREGS to establish permanent assets and opening of 1.13 lakh Jandhan accounts was made possible by Modi,” she said and referred to Mudra loans to seven lakh beneficiaries and loans to the street vendors for five lakh beneficiaries.

“Not only that, laying 2,500 kilometres of national highways, textile parks, and a Bhavya Ram Mandir were coming up because of Narendra Modi. Then to whom the votes can go?” she asked.

Referring to BRS government in the state, Smriti Irani said that BRS chief KCR came to power in the name of ‘Neellu, Nidhulu, and Niyamakalu’ (Water, funds, and jobs) but he had ‘cheated’ the people on all these fronts.

“Kaleshwaram might have completed at Rs. 40,000 crore. But even after spending Rs. 1 lakh crore it was not completed and 60 percent of people are unable to get water. In the case of Nidhulu, the surplus state is in deep trouble with Rs. 5 lakh crore debt. The funds went to the family. In Niyamakalu, all the family members become employed whereas the youth were taken for a ride and were cheated. Teach a lesson to Ravana and let BJP win elections.” said the union minister and questioned the chief minister why he had failed to make the ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’ song by Ande Sri the state song.

She warned people that any vote to Congress would go to BRS only as in the past Congress MLAs joined that party. She has also referred to the TSPSC paper leak and how the unemployed were ‘cheated’.

Dubbaka BJP MLA M Rahgunandan Rao said that he would make Dubbaka better than Siddipet, Sircilla, and Nizamabad if he was given one more chance.

“I made the new bus stand possible. Got the 100-bed hospital constructed. Whatever there is due for the constituency I am getting by fighting with the state government. Lok Sabha MP and BRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy has been claiming that he got a bus stand and hospital. He is MP since 2014. then why haven’t all these have not been established? Who stopped them?” asked Raghunandan.