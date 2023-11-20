Telangana polls: Suryapet BSP candidate Vatte Janaiah Yadav attacked

Hyderabad: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate for Suryapet district, Vatte Janaiah Yadav was attacked with an axe in Atmakuru Mandal.

The incident took place on Sunday, November 19 night when Janaiah was campaigning for election on BSP’s behalf.

During the attack, Janaiah’s drivers Satish and Ramesh were severely injured following which they were shifted to hospital by the locals.

Condemning the attack, Janaiah tried to stage a protest in front of the Atmakur police station at midnight. The BSP supporters alleged that the BRS members and supporters of minister Jagadish Reddy were behind the attack.

They demanded immediate action against the accused, following which a case was registered by the police and a few people were reportedly arrested.

On the other hand, the villagers alleged that a man named Tirumal Reddy was behind the attack because his land was encroached on by Janaiah.

They claimed that the land dispute between Janaiah and Tirumala Reddy had been going on for a while and the attack was part of it. However, police investigation is yet to ascertain the actual reason behind the attack.

As per reports, Janaiah has previously worked in the BRS as a follower of Jagdish Reddy. Differences between them grew after which Janaiah was sent to jail with the registration of multiple cases booked against him.

After getting released on bail, Janaiah joined the BSP and accused the minister of filing illegal cases against him. He also claimed that he contested from Suryapet to defeat Jagadish Reddy in the ensuing Telangana election.