Telangana polls: TDP, Cong leaders from Mahabubnagar join BRS

Published: 20th October 2023 6:08 pm IST
TDP and Congress leaders join BRS

Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, a senior TDP leader, and Congress leader Mamilla Rajender from Mahabubnagar joined the BRS on Friday. BRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao welcomed him into the party.

KTR also welcomed Jitta Balakrishna Reddy of Yuva Telangana Party. KTR dubbed Balakrishna Reddy’s return as a ‘son returning home after 14 years’.

Minister of agriculture, co-operation, and marketing, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, MP Pothuganti Ramulu, and MLA Ala Venkateshwer were present on the occasion.

KTR also took a jab at TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for undermining the pink party. “BRS isn’t anyone’s B team. It’s Telangana’s A team,” he said.

