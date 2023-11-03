Telangana polls: United Muslim Forum extends full support to BRS

Hyderabad: The United Muslim Forum on November 3, Friday, extended its support to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections for its government’s efforts towards ‘minority welfare’.

In this respect, the forum’s leaders met with BRS working president K T Rama Rao in Hyderabad.

“The conditions of minorities have improved considerably post the formation of Telangana. The main reason behind this is the massive budget that the BRS-led state government has allocated for the welfare and development programs like the establishment of minority welfare schools, Shaadi Mubarak etc ” the forum remarked.

(This is a breaking story. Keep refreshing for newer updates)