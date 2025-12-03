Telangana pollution board shuts down 4 industries for environmental violations

Telangana has a total of 12,264 industries demarcated in red, orange, green, and white categories based on the severity of pollution.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd December 2025 11:14 pm IST
pollution
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has ordered the closure of four industries after they were found to be flouting pollution rules.

These industries – Vengamemba Mining Company in Nalgonda, TEW Automation Private Limited in Sangareddy, Sahasra Enviro Private Limited in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Ashirwad Metal Industry in Siddipet – were found violating environmental norms.

They have been issued stop production notices under the RC Puram head and zonal offices.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Just last month, TGPCB ordered the shutdown of 305 industries for violating pollution control norms between January 2024 and October 2025. The board also issued formal notices to 1,234 additional industrial units for similar breaches.

Telangana has a total of 12,264 industries demarcated in red, orange, green, and white categories based on the severity of pollution.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd December 2025 11:14 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button