Telangana pollution board shuts down 4 industries for environmental violations

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has ordered the closure of four industries after they were found to be flouting pollution rules.

These industries – Vengamemba Mining Company in Nalgonda, TEW Automation Private Limited in Sangareddy, Sahasra Enviro Private Limited in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Ashirwad Metal Industry in Siddipet – were found violating environmental norms.

They have been issued stop production notices under the RC Puram head and zonal offices.

Just last month, TGPCB ordered the shutdown of 305 industries for violating pollution control norms between January 2024 and October 2025. The board also issued formal notices to 1,234 additional industrial units for similar breaches.

Telangana has a total of 12,264 industries demarcated in red, orange, green, and white categories based on the severity of pollution.