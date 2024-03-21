Telangana: POLYCET 2024 exam postponed to May 24

Hyderabad: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, on Wednesday, announced the postponement of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET 2024) to 24th May, in light of the Lok Sabha elections.

Originally scheduled for May 17 statewide, the entrance exam has been rescheduled to May 24 to accommodate the upcoming Lok Sabha election, according to officials.

POLYCET for the academic year 2024-25 serves as the gateway for admissions into engineering, non-engineering, and technology diploma courses across the state.

Prospective candidates can still apply for the exam, with the application process ongoing until April 22. Applicants are encouraged to complete their applications before the deadline to ensure their eligibility for the POLYCET 2024 exam.