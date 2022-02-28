Telangana: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy blames KCR over governance

Khammam: The Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Sunday said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has forgotten his governance and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers are busy earning money through land mafia.

He also took a jibe at TRS stating that party workers are indulged in corruption.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, “CM KCR has forgotten governance. There is a misrule going on in Telangana. TRS party leaders are indulging in corruption and land grabbing and are busy in earning money through land mafia.”

“Now KCR is talking about National front by getting film actors like Prakash Raj who plays villain characters in reel life. With an ulterior motive and hidden agenda, KCR,”

” Mamata Banerjee and Stalin who runs family rule want to malign the image of PM Modi who is stronger globally,” the BJP leader further said.

He also said that PM Modi is working for the welfare of poor people with the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.

Continuing his attack on KCR, he alleged that the Chief Minister is insulting the constitution which is the world-famous constitution in democratic fabric written by Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“The farmers, unemployed youth, weaker sections in Telangana are facing problems and are in distress.”

“That’s why, BJP has emerged as a strong party here and is fighting for the people under the leadership of Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy,” he added.