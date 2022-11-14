Telangana: Posters slam TRS MLA involved in MLA poaching expose

Hyderabad: Since the poaching case, TRS MLA Guvwala Balraju has been targeted and criticised by many. Several posters condemning and threatening him surfaced in Achampet.

Guvvala Balraju is one of the four MLAs whose name surfaced in the MLAs poaching case alongside Rohith Reddy and two others, where they allegedly exposed the BJP.

Since then, he has been the target of death threats, and the Gachibowli police have been notified of the incident. Posters against TRS MLAs are creating a stir in the constituencies in the matter of buying MLAs. Guvvala Balaraju, Achampeta MLA, has recently been the target of posters in the area.

MLA Guvvala Balaraju “sold the self-esteem of Achampet for Rs 100 crores,” poster has gone viral.

“Think about the people who voted: the youth, the intellectuals, and the educated,” can be seen on the posters.

“Let’s chase the MLA till he crosses the outskirts of Achampet. Let’s protect the self-respect of our Acchampet” read other posters.

These posters contain images relating to occurrences that occurred in the constituency.

Altercations with several people including a disabled tribal sarpanch, Srinu, a forest officer MLA Chittem Ram Mohan Reddy and activists who besieged the MLA’s office are all mentioned in the posters.

These posters appear to have been placed in the middle of the night by unidentified individuals. Police are looking into the matter.