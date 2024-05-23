Telangana: Power cut forces doctors to use phone torchlights at govt hospital

Hyderabad: On Wednesday night, a prolonged power outage at the Bhuvanagiri Government Hospital left patients and staff in darkness for several hours, forcing doctors to treat patients using mobile phone torchlights.

The cause of the power interruption remains unknown. A female patient reported that the power had been out for over an hour, leaving them unable to see anything clearly. It is unclear whether the hospital has a functioning generator.

This incident follows a similar power disruption at the MGM Hospital in Warangal on Tuesday, where power was cut for five hours. The situation was exacerbated by the fact that the hospital’s generators were under repair, further inconveniencing patients.

Former Health Minister T. Harish Rao highlighted the plight of patients at the Bhuvanagiri hospital by sharing a video on social media platform X.

He questioned the state government’s handling of power supply issues, pointing out that all categories of consumers, including farmers, were facing frequent power cuts.

“Is this the governance the Congress promised? Is this Indiramma Rajyam?” Harish Rao asked, urging the government to focus on addressing these critical issues.