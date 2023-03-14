Telangana power demand peaks record 15062 MW on March 14

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday recorded its highest-ever peak demand of 15,062 MW as against the 12,727 MW recorded on the corresponding date in 2022.

Telangana is the second-largest consumer of electricity in South India after Tamil Nadu.

While peak demand of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana stood at 9121 MW and the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited at 5738 MW on Tuesday, it was 7849 MW and 4711 MW respectively on the same date last year.

TS Transco and Genco chairman D Prabhakar Rao said that the state on Monday, the peak demand touched 14,138 MW which further escalated to a record hit of 15,062 MW, on Tuesday.

The agriculture sector accounts for 30 percent of the total electricity consumption in the state since a majority of farmers use borewells for cultivating crops.

Electricity consumption recorded in March 2022 was 14,160 MW. However, the department is expecting the demand to cross 16,000 MW this summer.

“We have already assumed that the peak demand will touch 15,000 MW in the month of March and made arrangements for electricity supply as per the orders of the chief minister,” said the chairman.

The department chief further assured that the department would undertake measures for uninterrupted power supply to all its consumers including farmers in summer.